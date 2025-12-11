Fire at godown in Delhi's Sadar Bazar, cooling operation in progress

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) A fire broke out at a multi-storey building near the police station in Sadar Bazar late Wednesday night, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The DFS received a call at 9.23 pm about flames erupting inside a building that houses multiple storage units, the official said.

"Three water tenders and one water bowser were initially rushed to the spot. At 9.42 pm, two additional water bowsers were sent following a request," he said.

The blaze had spread to a polythene godown on the second floor and a plastic bottles storage area on the third floor of the building, which is about 100 square yards and comprises ground plus three floors, he added.

The fire was brought under control and doused at 1.45 am. Cooling operations were under way, he added.