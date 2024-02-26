Fire at godown in Delhi's Sadar Bazar, no casualty

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) A fire broke out at a godown in a dense and busy market of central Delhi's Sadar Bazar area on Monday evening, officials said.

A call was received from Teliwada at 4.27 pm and ten fire tenders were sent to the spot, an official from Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said, adding that it took them two hours to control the blaze.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

A police official said the fire was at the fourth floor of the building where toys and card boards were kept in three rooms.

Police said the reason of the fire is suspected to be the short circuit. PTI ALK NB