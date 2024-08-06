Fire at godown in Kolkata, no one injured

Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) A fire broke out at a godown of wood and wooden materials in the eastern part of Kolkata early on Tuesday, police said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, a senior officer said.

At least eight fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, first spotted around 5 am, at the godown on Canal Circular Road in Ultadanga area, he said.

"No one has been injured in the incident. The fire is currently under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," the officer added. PTI SCH BDC