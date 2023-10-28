Fire at godown in Thane district; no casualties

Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) A fire broke out at a godown in which discarded cosmetics were stored in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted in a shed-like structure, where a stock of cosmetics had been stored, between Bhiwandi and Kalyan towns around 10.30 am, fire officer Khalil Darekar from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) said.

Eleven fire engines, including four from the BNMC and seven from Kalyan, rushed to the scene and doused the blaze, he said, adding the cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR ARU