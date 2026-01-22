Fire at godown of foam products firm in Palghar; no casualties

Palghar, Jan 22 (PTI) A fire broke out at the godown of a foam products manufacturing company in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday morning, officials said.

No casualties were reported so far, they said.

The blaze was reported at around 9 am in the godown of Bhagwati Foam Ltd at Chintupada in the Mahim area of Palghar, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

As per the company's website, it produces and distributes an extensive range of polyurethane foam products, catering to diverse applications such as mattresses, furniture, industrial uses and pillows.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot, and efforts were underway to bring the blaze under control, Kadam said.

"No one was injured in the incident," the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known. PTI COR GK