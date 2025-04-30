Fire at Gurugram slum, over 40 shanties burnt to ashes; no casualty

Gurugram, Apr 30 (PTI) More than 40 shanties were gutted by a massive fire that broke in a slum in Gurugram’s Sector 102 on Wednesday morning, an official said.

There was no loss of life or injuries to anyone in the incident.

According to a fire official, the fire erupted around 3.50 am from a scrapheap, spreading across several shanties in Sector 102 near Dwarka expressway.

After blasts in many small gas cylinders, the fire spread rapidly. More than 10 fire tenders from Bhim Nagar, Sector 29, Sector 37 and Udyog Vihar were rushed to the spot and it took the firefighters over three hours to bring the blaze under control, he added.

The official said the fire aggravated because of gas cylinder blasts. It took more than 10 fire engines and 50 firefighters to douse the blaze.

“While over 40 shanties were gutted, our firefighters managed to save around 100 shanties in the nearby area,” Fire officer Narender Singh said. PTI COR NB NB