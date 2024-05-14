Fire at high-rise in Navi Mumbai, no casualties

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) A fire broke out at a high-rise building in Kharghar area of neighboring Navi Mumbai on Tuesday evening but no one was injured in the incident, an official said.

The fire started inside a flat on the 14th floor of `Chaturbhuj' building situated near Shilp Chowk around 6.45 pm.

Three vehicles of the Kharghar Fire Brigade and one from Kalamboli were rushed to the spot and the flames were extinguished after more than two hours, the civic official said.

While there were no reports of anyone getting injured, the cause of the fire was being ascertained, he said. PTI DC KRK