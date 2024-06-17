Fire at hospital in south Delhi, no one injured

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) A fire broke out a private cancer hospital in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area on Monday afternoon. No one was injured in the fire, officials said.

Eight fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire, they said.

An official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said a call was received from Oncoplus Hospital at Kotla Mubarakpur at 12.35 pm.

The fire started at a metre board on the ground floor of the multi-storey building. The fire was brought under control in a few minutes, the official said.

The official said no one was injured in the incident. PTI ALK ALK SKY SKY