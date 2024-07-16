Fire at hostel of Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College, no one injured

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) A fire broke out in a hostel of the Maulana Azad Medical College and Hospital here on Tuesday but no one was injured, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

"Small fire in hostel of Maulana Azad Medical College and Hospital was received at 10.05 am. Total seven fire tenders were rushed to the site, an official said.

Fire was reported at at ground floor of the hostel where the electric meters are installed. No one received any injuries," the official added. PTI BM NSD NSD