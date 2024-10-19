Fire at house in Pitampura, no one injured

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) A fire broke out in a four-storey house in Northwest Delhi's Pitampura area on Saturday evening, officials said. No one was reported hurt in the incident.

The blaze was reported at 3.35 pm and five fire tenders were pressed into service, an official of Delhi Fire Service said.

The fire that erupted at top top two floors of the building was brought under control after around a 90-minute operation, he said.

Though the house was gutted, no one suffered any injury.

Police claimed a short circuit to be the reason behind the fire. PTI ALK VN VN