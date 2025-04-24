Fire at illegal cracker unit in northeast Delhi; one injured: Police

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A fire broke out at a residential property, which was allegedly being used for the illegal manufacturing of green firecrackers, in northeast Delhi's Ankur Enclave on Thursday, leaving one person injured, police said The incident was reported around 8.43 am from House No. 108, located on Main Nala Road, a senior police officer said, adding that the injured, Rizwan, is being treated at GTB Hospital.

Police said that upon receiving the information, a team was dispatched to the location and the Delhi Fire Service was also informed.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames.

Officials said the blaze was brought under control without any major damage to neighbouring properties.

Initial inquiry has revealed that the property owner had rented the ground floor to a scrap dealer while the first floor was allegedly being used for illegal work.

The Crime Branch and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams are at the spot, ascertaining the cause of the fire and assessing the extent of the illegal activity.

Legal action has been initiated, and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI SSJ AMJ AMJ AMJ