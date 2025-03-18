Fire at Indian Oil depot premises in Jharkhand's Deoghar

Deoghar, Mar 18 (PTI) A fire broke out at the premises of an Indian Oil depot in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Tuesday, officials said.

The fire broke out in the parking area of the depot, adjacent to Badladih village in Jasidih, they said.

Fire engines were immediately deployed to extinguish the blaze, Deputy Commissioner Giridih Vishal Sagar said.

All oil tankers were shifted to a safe place, he said.

Sub Divisional Officer Ravi Kumar, who oversaw the fire-fighting operation, told PTI that there was no loss of life in the incident.

"The fire was completely extinguished by 6.30 pm," he said.

Some equipment kept in the area was damaged, he said, adding that a nearby haystack also caught fire and it was put out.