Fire at Indian Oil facility in Odisha's Paradip

Paradip, Apr 28 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a facility of Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL) in Odisha's Paradip on Monday afternoon, police said.

The fire was spotted at IOCL's pipe stockyard around 1.30 pm, they said.

Ten fire tenders were engaged to douse the blaze, the cause of which is yet to be known, they added.

Rubber-insulated pipes meant for laying from Paradip to IOCL's Haldia and Barauni refineries were kept at the stockyard, an official said.

No casualty was reported, he said.