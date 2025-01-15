Fire at Indore shopping mall destroys garments worth about Rs 2 crore

Indore, Jan 15 (PTI) A fire in a shopping mall destroyed garments worth about Rs 2 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Wednesday, an official said.

Advertisment

Fire Department's assistant sub-inspector Sushil Kumar Dubey told PTI that no one was injured in the fire that broke out in the basement and first floor of a four-storey shopping mall located in the city's Dewas Naka.

The commercial building was filled with smoke.

Dubey said the fire gutted a shop stocked with expensive clothes valued at about Rs 2 crore. The shop was opened only three months ago, he said. The blaze was subsequently brought under control, the official said.

Advertisment

It is suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit, he added. PTI HWP ADU NR