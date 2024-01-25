Fire at industrial complex in Mumbai's Goregaon area, one injured

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) A major fire broke out inside an industrial complex near Mrinal Gore flyover in suburban Goregaon on Tuesday evening, civic officials said.

While a 25-year-old man suffered burn injuries, dousing operations were on till late at night though the flames had been brought under control.

The fire erupted in Asmi Industrial Complex in Goregaon (West) around 8 pm and at least 12 fire engines and other fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot, the fire brigade official said.

The flames were confined to a diesel godown and scrap materials in a few units inside the complex, the official added.

Nasim Khan (25) suffered 10 to 15 percent burn injuries and was admitted to the civic-run Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari, the official said, adding that his condition was stable.

Mrinal Gore flyover and the road leading to the nearby Ram Mandir railway station were closed for traffic for some time due to the fire and smoke, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. PTI KK KRK