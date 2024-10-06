Fire at industrial estate in Mumbai; no casualty

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a five-storey industrial estate in Mumbai, a fire official said on Sunday.

No casualty was reported in the incident which took place on Saturday night, he said, adding the fire was later doused.

The blaze erupted at 10.21 pm on Saturday at Bharat Industrial Estate in Sewri area, the official said.

It was a 'level-two' (major) fire and was confined to two shops on the third floor of the structure, he said.

Fire engines, water tankers, ambulances and other assistance were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was extinguished at 1.57 am on Sunday, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI ZA GK