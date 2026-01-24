Fire at industrial unit in Navi Mumbai, no casualty

Thane, Jan 24 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a factory located in an industrial area of Navi Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze that erupted in the Pavane MIDC, officials from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Department of the civic body, the fire incident was reported at Betachem Industries and adjoining companies.

Personnel of fire brigades from Airoli, Koparkhairane, Vashi, Nerul and Belapur areas in Navi Mumbai were deployed along with four fire tenders from the MIDC unit and another from the CIDCO. The fire was brought under control.

"At present, the fire has been contained and cooling operations are underway," the department said in a release.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident, the officials said, adding that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.