Fire at industrial unit in Pune; no casualty

Pune, Jun 6 (PTI) A major fire broke out at an industrial unit in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday morning, fire officials said.

No casualty was reported, they said.

"The blaze erupted at the industrial unit in Kudalwadi area of Chikhli in Pimpri Chinchwad area at 8.10 am. Upon receiving the call, fire tenders and water tankers were rushed to the spot," a fire brigade official said.

The fire was later brought under control and the cooling operation was on, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.