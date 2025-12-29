Fire at JCB service centre in Jaipur, no casualty

Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) A fire broke out at a JCB service centre in Bhankrota area here on Monday evening, officials said Several fire brigades were pressed into service to control the fire, they said, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident.

They said several drums containing oil were kept in the service centre due to which the blaze spread quickly.

Police said that the area near the centre was evacuated as a precautionary measure and efforts were being made to control the fire.