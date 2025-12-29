Fire at JCB workshop in Jaipur, no casualty

Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a workshop of JCB company's dealer on Ajmer Road in Jaipur on Monday evening, police said, adding that there was no casualty in the incident.

Over a dozen fire brigades were pressed into service. After nearly two hours of efforts, the blaze was brought under control.

The fire erupted at the workshop located in Bhankrota area. As the blaze spread rapidly, people rushed out to safety.

The fire caused damage to furniture, tyres, documents, chemicals, grease, oil, several machines and spare parts stored in the workshop.

A school, commercial complex and petrol pumps were locates in close vicinity and authorities initiated precautionary measures to ensure safety.

Traffic was also affected on one lane of Ajmer Road and nearby petrol pumps were temporarily closed as a safety measure.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, the officials said. PTI SDA NB NB