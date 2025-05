New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) A fire broke out at a jewellery store in Delhi's Fateh Nagar area on Friday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

The official said that they received a call regarding the blaze at 12.45 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the location immediately.

"Firefighting operation is still underway. No one has received any injury due to the fire," he added. PTI BM NB