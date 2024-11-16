Fire at Jhansi hospital, rescue-relief measures on

Jhansi (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A fire broke out at a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Friday evening, prompting an evacuation of its patients, officials said.

Advertisment

The fire brigade was rushed to the spot while senior officers of the district also reached the medical college, Jhansi police said in a brief statement on social media.

Purported visuals from the medical college showed panic-struck patients and their caretakers, even as a large number of police personnel aided rescue and relief measures. PTI KIS IJT IJT