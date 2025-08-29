Fire at Jhansi's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College; no one hurt

Jhansi (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) A fire broke out in the maternity ward of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College here on Friday, officials said. It was controlled before anyone could be hurt.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Sachin Mahor said that at around 5 am, wires in an electrical panel caught fire.

The fire brigade was called and the blaze was brought under control.

The CMS said that apart from the burns to the electrical panel, there was no other damage in this accident.

A fire in the same facility on November 15 last year killed 18 newborn.

Thirty-nine newborn were rescued from the devastating fire.