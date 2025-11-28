Fire at Kanjurmarg dumping ground in Mumbai, nobody injured

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) A fire broke out at Kanjurmarg dumping ground in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, an official said.

Nobody was reported injured in the incident, he said.

The blaze erupted at 3.18 pm in the dumping ground in Kannamwar Nagar area of Vikhroli east. After an hour, it was declared as a level-one (minor) fire. Several fire engines and water tankers were involved in the firefighting operations that are currently underway, the official said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added. PTI ZA NP