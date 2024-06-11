Fire at Kolkata restaurant, no one injured

Kolkata, Jun 11 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a restaurant in Park Street area of central Kolkata on Tuesday, triggering panic among local people, an official said.

No casualties were reported so far in the incident, he said.

At least nine fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, first spotted around 10.50 am, the official said, adding that a disaster management team has also been deployed there.

The fire broke out at the restaurant adjacent to a multi-storied building on Park Street.

People from nearby residential buildings and offices came out on the street in fear.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control and they are still working, he added. PTI BSM BDC