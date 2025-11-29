Fire at LED unit in Palghar doused; no one hurt

Palghar, Nov 29 (PTI) A fire that broke out at an LED manufacturing unit in Waliv in Palghar was doused early Saturday morning after several hours, a civic official said, adding no one was hurt in the incident.

The blaze started at 11:30pm on Friday, the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) fire department official said.

"There were only two security guards at the site. They, however, promptly alerted VVMC, after which three fire engines were deployed for dousing operations. The blaze was put out after several hours this morning. No one was hurt but goods and machinery worth several lakh rupees has been gutted," he said.

A probe into the cause of the fire is underway, the official added. PTI COR BNM