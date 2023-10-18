Fire at market in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 18 (PTI) Goods worth several lakh rupees were gutted in a fire at a market near Rajiv Chowk here, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said the fire broke out at a tyre shop around 9:30 pm on Tuesday and spread to nearby furniture outlets.

Eight fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control after around three hours.

A short-circuit was suspected to have triggered the blaze, an officer said, adding the matter was still under investigation. PTI COR AS SMN SMN