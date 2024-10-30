Fire at market in Ulhasnagar area of Thane; no casualty

Thane: A major fire broke out at some commercial establishments in a market in Ulhasnagar area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Advertisment

There was so far no report of any casualty, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The fire broke out at around 9.30 am in the Gajanan market, the official said quoting information received from the Ulhasnagar disaster management cell.

Fire engines from Ulhasnagar and Ambernath were rushed to the spot along with rescue teams and efforts were on to douse the blaze, he said.

Advertisment

The blaze was suspected to have been caused due to firecrackers, but the exact cause was being investigated, he added.