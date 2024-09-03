Fire at medical centre in south Delhi, no one injured

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) A fire broke out at a medical centre in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Tuesday morning, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

"A PCR call regarding a fire at LAMA Medical Center in Khirki Extension near Malviya Nagar was received at 9.30 am," a police officer said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service and they took half an hour to control over the blaze, the officer said.

According to the officer, preliminary investigation has revealed that the fire occurred due to a short circuit in the electrical wiring but further probe is underway. PTI MHS ALK BHJ BHJ