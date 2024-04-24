Fire at medicine godown in Bengal, none injured

Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a medicine godown in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Wednesday, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

At least ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, first spotted around 5.25 am.

"It took more than five hours to douse the fire. The cooling process is underway," said an official of the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

In a separate incident in Murshidabad district, a truck, on the way to Malda with cargo, caught fire at gate number 48 on the National Highway 34 at the Farakka Barrage, leading to traffic congestion on the road, another official said.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control.

No one was injured in the incident, he added. PTI BSM BDC