Kolkata, June 25 (PTI) A fire broke out at Mehta Building in central Kolkata's business hub, Burrabazar, on Tuesday evening, police said.

Ten fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which started around 4.20 pm, police added.

No one was injured in the fire, they added.

A major fire had broke out at the building a few years ago and several shops and goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted.

This is the fourth fire incident in the city within a fortnight. PTI PNT MNB