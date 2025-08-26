Fire at motorbike showroom in Pune; 60 vehicles gutted, one person rescued

Pune, Aug 26 (PTI) Nearly 60 two-wheelers were gutted after a fire broke out at motorbike showroom-cum-service centre in Maharashtra's Pune city, officials said on Tuesday.

One person was trapped in the premises due to smoke inhalation after the blaze erupted on Monday evening and was later rescued, they said.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Monday on the ground floor of a three-storey building on Bund Garden Road in Tarabaug area where the TVS showroom and service centre is located, according to the officials.

After being alerted, fire tenders and a water tanker were rushed to the spot.

"On reaching the site, our personnel found a massive blaze in the service centre with several vehicles burning and thick smoke emanating from there," a fire brigade official said.

"One person trapped due to smoke inhalation was rescued safely. The blaze was brought under control in about 30 minutes by the fire brigade personnel using the breathing apparatus, and cooling operations are underway," he said.

Among the nearly 60 gutted vehicles were several petrol and electric two-wheelers, including some new and others that had been brought for repairs, the official said.

Electrical wiring, machinery, batteries, spare parts, computers, furniture and documents were also destroyed in the blaze at the facility, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official added. PTI SPK GK