Fire at MPs apartments in Delhi; no one hurt

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) A fire broke out in central Delhi's Sindhu Apartments, which houses several MPs, on Wednesday evening, prompting authorities to rush eight fire tenders, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said. No casualties were reported.

A call regarding a fire breaking out in the electricity board on the ground floor was received at 8.44 pm, he said.

The apartments are located on the Baba Kharak Singh Road near Connaught Place.

"We rushed eight fire tenders to the spot and the fire was extinguished at 9.15 pm," he added. PTI SSJ VN VN