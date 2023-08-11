Fire at multi-storey building in Kolkata, none hurt

Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) A blaze erupted in the basement of a multi-storey building in Bowbazar area of Kolkata on Friday, a fire official said.

Advertisment

No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, she said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, she said.

The fire broke out in an adhesive godown located at the basement of the B+G+6 building on B B Ganguly Street at 7.35 am, the official said. Efforts were underway to bring the douse the blaze, she added. PTI AMR ACD