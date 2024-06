Noida, Jun 15 (PTI) A fire broke out at a multi-storey building in Noida on Saturday, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualty.

"Fire tenders along with teams of fire-fighters have been rushed to the spot," a police spokesperson said.

The incident has been reported from B-Block of Sector 67, police said.

Further details are awaited.