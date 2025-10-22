Fire at multi-storey residential building in Ghaziabad; no casualties

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A fire broke out at a multi-storey residential building in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad on Wednesday night and was brought under control within an hour, officials said.

No casualties were reported.

Chief Fire Officer of Ghaziabad, Rahul Pal, said the blaze erupted around 8:30 PM at Divya Apartments, located in the Shakti Khand-2 area of Indirapuram.

Nearly a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving the alert.

"All residents were safely evacuated before the fire could spread further. Firefighters worked from both inside and outside the building to bring the flames completely under control within an hour," Pal said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire started from fibre sheets installed as a temporary structure in the balcony of one of the flats, which later spread to other parts of the building, he added.

Pal said a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.