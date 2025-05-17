Fire at multistorey building in Kolkata, no casualty: Official

Kolkata, May 17 (PTI) A fire broke out at a multistorey building in south Kolkata on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

Eight fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze that broke out on the fifth floor of a building at AJC Bose Road–Beckbagan crossing around 2.55 pm. The fire was brought under control within an hour, the official added.

There was no report of any casualty or injury because of the fire, which was suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, he said.

Many offices in the building were closed for the weekend, while employees in other private establishments were safely evacuated, the official added.

On April 30, a fire engulfed a hotel in the city's Burrabazar area killing 14 people. PTI SUS MNB