Fire at Noida residential society market

Noida, May 31 (PTI) A fire broke out outside a shop of a high-rise residential society's market in Noida on Friday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident at Amrapali Zodiac in Sector-119, they said.

Goods kept outside a grocery shop on the lower basement level of the market caught fire after a short circuit in the morning, the officials said Some shops adjacent to it were damaged in the incident, they said and added that the fire has been extinguished.

There was no damage to goods kept inside the grocery store, according to police.

On Thursday morning, a fire broke out in an apartment on the 10th floor of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector-100 due to a blast in an air conditioner in the house. In the night, another fire was reported in a house in Sector-31.

