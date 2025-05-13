Fire at nursing home in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, no casualty

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A fire broke out in a nursing home in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area Tuesday evening, prompting authorities to rush 11 fire tenders, an officer said. No casualties have been reported.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze around 8 pm, he said.

"We rushed 11 tenders to the spot and the fire was brought under control at 9.25 pm. Fire was reported in the nurse hostel on the second floor of the building and some portions of the third floor having medical reports," the officer said.

The building comprises the ground floor and three more floors.

Police said the third floor has a dental facility and the fire broke out in the record section.

They said there were no babies in the nursing home.

