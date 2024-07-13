Fire at nursing home in Odisha's Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, Jul 13 (PTI) Fire broke out at a private nursing home in Cuttack city in Odisha on Saturday evening, officials said.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the nursing home, located near the Purighat police station, around 3.30 pm, they said.

Three fire tenders were used to douse the blaze and the operation lasted for nearly two hours, they added.

A total of 45 patients were safely rescued from the hospital. Seventeen of them were admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, 17 children were sent to Sishu Bhawan and 11 others shifted to different private hospitals, officials said.

"We first rescued around 10 patients from the ICU and then rescued the newborns. In the meantime, we doused the flames and then dealt with the smoke," said Assistant Fire Service Officer Sanjeeb Behera.

It was suspected that the fire broke out due to an electrical short-circuit, officials said, adding that the exact cause could only be ascertained after an investigation.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling said, "I have directed the DG of Fire Services to conduct an inquiry into the incident. After getting the report, we will take action." Expressing concern over the incident, Chief Minister Mahon Charan Majhi directed the Fire Services to ensure strict implementation of all the rules related to fire safety, an official statement said.

Majhi described it as an unfortunate incident and said organisations that save people's lives need to be more careful.

He announced that all medical expenses of the patients would be borne by the state government.