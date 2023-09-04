Fire at Odisha's Balasore hospital; no casualty

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at a state-run hospital in Odisha's Balasore district on Monday, triggering panic among patients and their relatives, an official said.

Advertisment

No casualty was reported in the incident, he said.

It was suspected that the fire broke out at the Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital due to a short circuit in an air conditioner, the official said.

One fire tender was pressed into service to put off the blaze, first spotted around 9:40 am.

"The fire was spotted in an AC compressor installed on the outer side of a wall on the first floor of the chemotherapy ward. There was no report of any casualty," the official said.