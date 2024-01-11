Fire at office in Thane industrial complex; no casualty

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) A fire broke out in the office of a private company at an industrial complex in Thane city of Maharashtra early Thursday morning, an official said.

No person was injured in the blaze, he said, adding that two rooms on the first floor of a two-storey building in the complex suffered damages.

The blaze erupted at 4.32 am in the engineering office of Supertech Instrumentation Service (I) Pvt Ltd at the Vardhaman Industrial Complex in Gokul Nagar, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Furniture, fixtures, materials, air-conditioning units, documents and computers were damaged in the affected office rooms, each spanning 1,200 square feet.

The Plaster of Paris ceiling in one of the rooms collapsed during the incident, the official said.

After being alerted, local firefighters and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control by 6 am, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. PTI COR GK