Fire at ONGC offshore site near Yanam, no casualties reported

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 22 (PTI) A fire broke out near ONGC operations off Yanam on Friday, but was extinguished without any loss of life or property.

According to a release from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), the blaze, which lit up the night sky and created a ball of fire, was reported around 1.10 am, approximately 400 metres from the shoreline.

“A fire incident occurred near Dariyalatippa village, about 400 meters from the shoreline (on the water surface) on August 22. The fire was successfully extinguished,” it said.

The Maharatna company said as a precaution it temporarily removed its nearby infrastructure from operation.

Meanwhile, videos of the red-orange night sky illuminated by the fireball went viral.