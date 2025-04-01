Fire at parking lot in Delhi's Shastri park; no one injured

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A car and some rickshaws were burnt after a fire broke out at a parking lot in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident, a fire official said.

The fire broke out at a scrap store near the parking lot, and a call about the incident was received around 2.30 pm, the fire official said. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. "It took us one hour to bring the fire under control. A car and some rickshaws were gutted in the incident,” Manoj Tyagi, a fire official, said.

Earlier, the fire official reported that several cars were burnt in the incident. However, when the flames were doused and the smoke cleared, they said that only a car and some rickshaws had caught fire.

