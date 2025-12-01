Fire at pearl manufacturing unit in Thane; no casualty

Thane, Dec 1 (PTI) A fire broke out at a pearl manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Sakhib Kharbe said.

The fire broke out at 5.30 am in the unit located at the Rafique compound on Kalyan Road in the Bhiwandi area. After being alerted, a fire engine was rushed to the spot, he said.

Fire-fighting was still on, the official said.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, he added. PTI COR GK