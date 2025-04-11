Fire at pizza outlet in central Delhi, no casualty

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A fire broke out in a pizza outlet in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area on Friday afternoon, prompting authorities to deploy four fire tenders to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No casualty was reporter, the official said.

A call regarding the incident was received on around 4.20 pm, he said, adding that the firefighting operation lasted for about half an hour.

We rushed four fire tenders to the spot. The firefighting operation ended around 5 pm, he said. PTI SSJ SSJ NB NB