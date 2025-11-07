Fire at plastic bags godown in Delhi's Rohini, no casualty

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A fire broke out at a plastic bags godown in Budh Vihar Phase-2 area of Delhi's Rohini on Friday evening, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

According to the DFS, the blaze was reported at 4.28 pm, following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No one was injured in the incident.

"The godown, which stored large quantities of plastic sacks, was completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters doused the flames by 7.15 pm. Cooling operations are currently underway," he added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

According to locals, thick plumes of smoke could be seen from a distance as the fire spread rapidly. PTI BM NB