Fire at plastic factory in Kolkata, one injured

Kolkata, Jul 7 (PTI) A fire broke out at a plastic factory-cum-warehouse on the eastern fringes of the city on Sunday evening, during which a yet-to-be-identified man sustained serious injuries after allegedly jumping off the building's terrace, police said.

Nine fire tenders took over an hour to contain the blaze, which started around 5 PM in the congested Paschim Chowbaga area under Anandapur police station limits, police added.

"The fire has now been contained, and we are currently in the process of cooling down the area. There are reports that a man jumped from the terrace, but it appears he may have jumped from an adjacent building. We are investigating," an officer said.

The presence of highly flammable materials within the factory accelerated the fire's spread. Fortunately, since the factory was closed at the time, no injuries were initially reported apart from the man who jumped.

As a precaution, residents in the surrounding area were evacuated, and power supply was temporarily halted.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, with investigations ongoing. The injured man is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, police added.