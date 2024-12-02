Fire at private bank in Thane; no casualty

Thane, Dec 2 (PTI) A fire broke out at a private cooperative bank located in a multi-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, an official said.

Advertisment

No person was injured in the blaze and two floors of the building were evacuated as a precautionary measure, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The disaster management cell received an alert at 6.47 am about the fire at the bank located on the ground floor of a five-storey building at Kausa in Mumbra area, he said.

Eleven outdoor air-conditioning (AC) units belonging to the bank were completely damaged in the blaze, the official said.

Advertisment

The fire also caused minor damage to a mobile shop and a clothes outlet situated nearby, he said.

After receiving the information, personnel from Mumbra fire station and staff of a private company supplying power to the area rushed to the spot.

The blaze was extinguished within an hour, Tadvi said.

Advertisment

Both the ground and first floors of the building were evacuated during the firefighting operations as a precautionary measure, he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he added. PTI COR GK