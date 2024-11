Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) A fire broke out at a ration office in Sion area of central Mumbai on Friday, in which nobody was reported injured, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 7 pm at the ration office, located on Phoenix Road near Shanmukhanand Hall, an official said.

After being alerted, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot along with the police and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) personnel, he said, adding that firefighting operation was on. PTI DC NP